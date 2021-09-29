Wednesday’s weather: Cooler temps move in as sun gives way to clouds

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s…except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.