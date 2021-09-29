Wednesday’s weather: Cooler temps move in as sun gives way to clouds

Wednesday’s Weather
Cooler airmass moves in today, with a closed upper low moving into New England. This will allow for shelf defeating sunshine as clouds form in the afternoon as the warm air hits the upper cold pool in the upper atmosphere.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 29 – Oct. 3
Today: Intervals of clouds & sun with a chilly breeze High 65 Winds: NNW 5-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Intervals of clouds & sun with spot showers High 59 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & chilly Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday (First day of October): Mix of sun & clouds High 61 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun High 65 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Sweater weather moves in mid- to late-week with highs only in the 50s & 60s!
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s…except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!