Wednesday’s weather: Cool, dry and blustery day, high of 58

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal this weekend until the middle of next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

