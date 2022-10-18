Wednesday’s weather: Cool, dry and blustery day, high of 58

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Cooler, dry, and blustery weather for today and tomorrow. Our weather pattern begins a transition toward above-normal temperatures for the weekend.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 19-Oct. 22
Today: Sunny & cool. High 58 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold with some frost in low spots. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 57 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 38 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sunny & nice. High 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny & mild. High Near 70 Winds: Light and Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: Light & VariableA front will bring periods of showers this morning with some sun this afternoon. Dry and quiet weather from midweek into this weekend.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will average above normal this weekend until the middle of next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!