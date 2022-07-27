Wednesday’s weather: Comfortable day, sunshine with a high in the upper 80s

Wednesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook July 27-July 31
Today: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mp
Tonight: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun and muggy with some late-day thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Evening thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 86 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear with increasing humidity. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Sunny and comfortable.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 11:42 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 05:46 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee