Wednesday’s weather: Comfortable day, sunshine with a high in the upper 80s

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month. Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny and comfortable.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 11:42 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 05:46 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee