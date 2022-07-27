Wednesday’s weather: Comfortable day, sunshine with a high in the upper 80s

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

Today high pressure will give us comfortable sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight humidity levels will be on the increase again. A warm front approaching tomorrow will produce some sun and muggy conditions with some late-day thunderstorms.

5-Day Outlook July 27-July 31

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mp

Tonight: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun and muggy with some late-day thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Evening thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 86 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear with increasing humidity. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month. Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny and comfortable.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 11:42 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 05:46 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 77 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts