Wednesday’s weather: Cold rain turning to showers, high of 45

Wednesday’s Weather

Cold rain is expected this morning ending this afternoon from southwest to northeast. Temperatures through next week will below normal along with dry conditions.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Belknap, Merrimack, Sullivan, and Cheshire Counties.

WHEN…Until 10 AM.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org