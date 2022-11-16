Wednesday’s weather: Cold rain turning to showers, high of 45

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

<

Wednesday’s Weather

Cold rain is expected this morning ending this afternoon from southwest to northeast. Temperatures through next week will below normal along with dry conditions.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Belknap, Merrimack, Sullivan, and Cheshire Counties.

WHEN…Until 10 AM.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org

Daily Forecast for Nov. 16-20, 2022

Today: Cloudy & cold with rain to showers. High 45 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cold breeze with clouds and sun. High 44 (feel like 36) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Clear and very cold. Low 25 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 42 (feel like 35) Winds: WSW10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear and very cold. Low 24 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 32) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear and very cold. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cold & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and very cold. Low 23 (feel like 13) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend is the coldest air so far this season; it will feel like mid-January, so dress warmly. The outlook for Thanksgiving is cloudy with a snow or rain shower with a high of 40 degrees.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, south winds are 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Highs around 30. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

