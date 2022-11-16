Wednesday’s weather: Cold rain turning to showers, high of 45

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Cold rain is expected this morning ending this afternoon from southwest to northeast. Temperatures through next week will below normal along with dry conditions.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Belknap, Merrimack, Sullivan, and Cheshire Counties.
WHEN…Until 10 AM.
IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org
Daily Forecast for Nov. 16-20, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend is the coldest air so far this season; it will feel like mid-January, so dress warmly. The outlook for Thanksgiving is cloudy with a snow or rain shower with a high of 40 degrees.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, south winds are 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Highs around 30. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.