Wednesday's weather: Cold and sunny, high of 28 + snow totals

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Wednesday’s Weather

Wednesday shaping up to be a sunny rather cold and blustery day with highs in the upper 20s but feeling like 15 degrees.

Weather Alerts

Another coastal storm may impact New Hampshire on Friday into Friday night, but details are uncertain. Right now, it looks like most of the snow is staying to our south. Blustery and quite cold this weekend. Snow amounts as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Hillsborough County:

  • Manchester Airport 1.9″
  • Milford 1.8″
  • Brookline 1.2″
  • Nashua 1″

Merrimack County:

  • Hooksett 2.3″
  • Concord Airport 2.4″

Rockingham County:

  • Deerfield 2.8″
  • Portsmouth Airport 2.4″
  • Chester 2″
  • Epping 1.3″

Strafford County:

  • Northwood 2.2″
  • Durham 1.5″

5-Day Outlook, Jan. 17-20

Today: Mostly sunny with a cold breeze. High 28 (feel like 15) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 17 (feel like 7) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 29 (feel like 20) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers. High 29 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 10 (feel like -2) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Windy and frigid with some sun. High 18 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Mainly, clear, breezy, and frigid. Low 10 (feel like -7)
Sunday: Mainly sunny, cold, and breezy. High 26 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 14 (feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Frigid spell through the weekend with a warmup next week with temperatures near 50 next Thursday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 5 above. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 36 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 10 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

