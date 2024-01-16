Wednesday’s weather: Cold and sunny, high of 28 + snow totals

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 5 above. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 36 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 10 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.