Wednesday’s weather: Cold and sunny, high of 28 + snow totals

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
Another coastal storm may impact New Hampshire on Friday into Friday night, but details are uncertain. Right now, it looks like most of the snow is staying to our south. Blustery and quite cold this weekend. Snow amounts as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Hillsborough County:
- Manchester Airport 1.9″
- Milford 1.8″
- Brookline 1.2″
- Nashua 1″
Merrimack County:
- Hooksett 2.3″
- Concord Airport 2.4″
Rockingham County:
- Deerfield 2.8″
- Portsmouth Airport 2.4″
- Chester 2″
- Epping 1.3″
Strafford County:
- Northwood 2.2″
- Durham 1.5″
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 17-20
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 5 above. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 36 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 10 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.
