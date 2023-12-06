Wednesday’s weather: Cold and cloudy with some afternoon sun, high of 35

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023