Wednesday’s weather: Cold and cloudy with some afternoon sun, high of 35

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sun & cold with a high in the middle 30s but feeling like the upper 20s.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 6 – 10

Today: Cloudy with some afternoon sun & cold. High 35 (feel like 28) Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday (Hanukkah begins): Some sun & cold. High 35 (feel like 31) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 32 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds & mild. High Near 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Very windy & mild with afternoon showers. High Near 60 Winds: SE 20-25+ mph
Sunday night: Windy & mild with heavy rain (.80″) developing. Low 46 Winds: SSE 15-25+ mph

 

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weekend will start dry with temperatures near 50 and will end with a storm with rain & strong winds with highs near 60.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

