Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with spot showers and some sunny breaks, high of 56

Wednesday’s Weather

A slow-moving upper-level low-pressure system will keep the weather unsettled and cool over the next few days. Precipitation will be showery and shouldn’t persist for an extended period at any one particular location.



Weather Alerts Next week is feeling more May-like! Temperatures averaging above the normal high of the upper 60s. 5-Day Forecast May 3-7 Today: Cloudy with sunny breaks along with spotty showers. High 56 Winds: SE 10-15 mph Tonight: Few showers early with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy and cool with some spot showers. High 52 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Thursday night: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun and milder. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: NW 5-10mph Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10mph Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first weekend of May looking for some sunshine with temperatures into the lower 70s Sunday and lasting into the middle of next week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. Snow showers and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent