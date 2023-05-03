Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with spot showers and some sunny breaks, high of 56

Weather Watch Video
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
Next week is feeling more May-like! Temperatures averaging above the normal high of the upper 60s.
5-Day Forecast May 3-7
Today: Cloudy with sunny breaks along with spotty showers. High 56 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Few showers early with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cool with some spot showers. High 52 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun and milder. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: NW 5-10mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. Snow showers and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent