Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with p.m. showers, high of 47

Today’s temperatures are not forecast to be quite as warm as yesterday thanks to more cloud cover, but most should still reach the upper 40s.
Weather Alert
Slow-moving low pressure will affect the region tomorrow and Friday with the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain. This along with snowmelt in the north country will increase the chances of minor flooding with some rivers rising to baneful or higher. Urban flooding will be possible as well.
5-Day Outlook April 6-April 10
Today: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers and cooler. High 47 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some drizzle. Low 42 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.20″) High 48 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain. (.70″) Low 44 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Friday: Periods of showers (.25″) and milder. High 59 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Few showers early with clearing late. Low 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun with a passing shower or thundershower. High 59 Winds: SW 10-15mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Periods of clouds and sun. High 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
