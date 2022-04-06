Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with p.m. showers, high of 47

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.