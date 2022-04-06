Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with p.m. showers, high of 47

Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Tuesday, April 5, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Wednesday’s Weather

Today’s temperatures are not forecast to be quite as warm as yesterday thanks to more cloud cover, but most should still reach the upper 40s.

Weather Alert

Slow-moving low pressure will affect the region tomorrow and Friday with the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain. This along with snowmelt in the north country will increase the chances of minor flooding with some rivers rising to baneful or higher. Urban flooding will be possible as well.

5-Day Outlook April 6-April 10

Today: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers and cooler. High 47 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some drizzle. Low 42 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.20″) High 48 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain. (.70″) Low 44 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Friday: Periods of showers (.25″) and milder. High 59 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Few showers early with clearing late. Low 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun with a passing shower or thundershower. High 59 Winds: SW 10-15mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Periods of clouds and sun. High 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures in the middle of next week may be near 70!

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

