Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with a passing flurry, high of 42

Tuesday, January 18, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Tuesday, January 18, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

Cloudy, windy, and mild weather is in store today ahead of an approaching cold front. A passing flurry is possible with a high of 42 with the wind making it feel like 32.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 19- Jan. 23

Today: Cloudy with a passing flurry and not as cold. High 42 (feel like 32) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds with some breaks of sunshine. Morning high 31 falling thru the 20s. (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Clear and much colder. Low 4 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low 6 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some sun and cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: A threat of some snow late. Low 14 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some snow is possible and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

What to Wear for the Dead of Winter

We’ve arrived  – the coldest temperatures of the winter so far. Here is how to dress for the dead of winter.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A winter storm is possible over the second part of the weekend. Below-average temperatures and an active weather pattern favoring snow through at least early next week.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits obscured. Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 50 to 60 mph… except southwest 65 to 85 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Snow (1-3″). Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts