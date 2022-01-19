Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with a passing flurry, high of 42

Wednesday’s Weather
Cloudy, windy, and mild weather is in store today ahead of an approaching cold front. A passing flurry is possible with a high of 42 with the wind making it feel like 32.
5-Day Outlook Jan. 19- Jan. 23
Today: Cloudy with a passing flurry and not as cold. High 42 (feel like 32) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouds with some breaks of sunshine. Morning high 31 falling thru the 20s. (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and much colder. Low 4 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low 6 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun and cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: A threat of some snow late. Low 14 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some snow is possible and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A winter storm is possible over the second part of the weekend. Below-average temperatures and an active weather pattern favoring snow through at least early next week.