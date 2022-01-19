Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with a passing flurry, high of 42

Today: Cloudy with a passing flurry and not as cold. High 42 (feel like 32) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds with some breaks of sunshine. Morning high 31 falling thru the 20s. (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Clear and much colder. Low 4 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low 6 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some sun and cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: A threat of some snow late. Low 14 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some snow is possible and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

What to Wear for the Dead of Winter

We’ve arrived – the coldest temperatures of the winter so far. Here is how to dress for the dead of winter.