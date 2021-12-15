Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy turning to rain overnight

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak; Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 20 mph increase to the southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increase to southwest around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.