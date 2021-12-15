Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy turning to rain overnight

Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure will move to our east today. This will allow for increasing clouds as a warm front moves in with a high of 42. New Hampshire should remain dry until later tonight when some rain moves in.
5-Day Outlook Dec. 15 – Dec. 19
High-temperature record north of the Arctic Circle.
On Tuesday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the official weather agency of the United Nations, announced that it had verified that the high temperature in the town of Verkhoyansk, Russia, on June 20, 2020, climbed to 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Temperatures typically top out around 60 F (15.5 C) by mid-June in Verkhoyansk, a town located 71 miles (115 km) north of the Arctic Circle. The town’s meteorological observation station has been in operation for more than 135 years, dating back to 1885.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The 10 days before Christmas forecast: A chance for snow and sleet.
Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak; Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)
Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,
Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain
Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 20 mph increase to the southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increase to southwest around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!