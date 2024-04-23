Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, cooler and breezy, high of 57

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to west around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the afternoon.