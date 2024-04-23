Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, cooler and breezy, high of 57

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today a cold front moves across New Hampshire with showers and perhaps isolated thunderstorm with a high of 57. Large high pressure will build into the region tomorrow through Saturday bringing dry weather with moderating temperatures Friday and Saturday.

5-Day Outlook, April 24-April 28

Today: Cloudy, cooler, & breezy with some showers (.20″). High 57 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clearing, windy, and colder; protect vegetation from potential frost. Low 28 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Sunny, cool, and breezy. High 57 Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold with some frost. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mainly sunny & warmer. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 67 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with a shower late. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: The feel of summer with some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Protect Your Seedlings from Jack Frost

Frosty mornings will mean trouble for plants tomorrow morning & Friday morning with a low of 30. Remember early vegetation can be damaged by a frost and freeze.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last weekend in April will feature some sun with highs in the 60s and the lower 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to west around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the afternoon.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

