Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy high of 47 (feels like 39)

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. High 47 (feel like 39) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low Around 30 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 39 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some snow (2-4″). Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Friday: Snow showers (1-2″). High 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday night: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun. High 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another chance for snow next Monday night into Tuesday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 40 mph increase to around 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.