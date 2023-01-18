Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy high of 47 (feels like 39)

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy but mild with highs in the middle 40s. A gusty wind will make it feel like it’s in the upper 30s. Yesterday’s high of 51 was two degrees from the record of 53 in 1889.

Weather Alert

Low pressure tracks west through the Great Lakes tomorrow spreading precipitation across New Hampshire tomorrow evening. Widespread accumulating snowfall is expected tomorrow night into Friday.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 18, 2022-Jan. 22, 2023

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. High 47 (feel like 39) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low Around 30 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 39 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some snow (2-4″). Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Snow showers (1-2″). High 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun. High 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

 Another chance for snow next Monday night into Tuesday.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 40 mph increase to around 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

