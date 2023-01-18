Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy high of 47 (feels like 39)

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Wednesday’s Weather
Today will be mostly cloudy but mild with highs in the middle 40s. A gusty wind will make it feel like it’s in the upper 30s. Yesterday’s high of 51 was two degrees from the record of 53 in 1889.
Weather Alert
Low pressure tracks west through the Great Lakes tomorrow spreading precipitation across New Hampshire tomorrow evening. Widespread accumulating snowfall is expected tomorrow night into Friday.
Daily Forecast for Jan. 18, 2022-Jan. 22, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Another chance for snow next Monday night into Tuesday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 40 mph increase to around 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.