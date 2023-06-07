Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and cool with passing showers, high of 65

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s weather
While not as cool as this past weekend, a return to cooler-than-normal weather with mostly hit-or-miss showers during the daytime is anticipated for today and tomorrow. Neither day will be a washout, though temperatures running some ten degrees below normal are expected.
Air Quality Alert
A dip in the jet stream will send smoke pouring southward out of Canada and into the northern and eastern U.S. for much of this week. The smoke from distant wildfires can cause hazy skies and poor air quality.
THE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for particle pollution until midnight tonight. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality in the above-mentioned counties. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities.
Weather Alert
5-Day Forecast June 7-June 11
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & cool with few passing showers. High 65 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Some partial clearing. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cool with a passing shower. High 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Periods of showers late. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warmer next week with scattered thunderstorms.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of a few showers.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 60s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 62 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
