Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and cool with passing showers, high of 65

Air Quality Alert

A dip in the jet stream will send smoke pouring southward out of Canada and into the northern and eastern U.S. for much of this week. The smoke from distant wildfires can cause hazy skies and poor air quality.

THE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for particle pollution until midnight tonight. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality in the above-mentioned counties. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities.