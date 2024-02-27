Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and windy with showers, high of 57

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today is windy and mild with periods of showers and a high in the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph making it feel like the upper 40s.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 28-March 3

Today: Cloudy, windy, & mild with showery (.25″) periods. High 57 (feel like 47) Winds: S 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Rain (.25″) early, breezy, and colder. Low 25 (feel like 7) Winds: SW 15-25+ mph
Thursday (Leap Day): Windy & much colder with some sun & clouds. High 32 (feel like 18) Winds: WNW 20-30+
Thursday night: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 19 (feel like 8) Winds: W10-20 mph
Friday (March 1): Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 49 (feel like 42) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 34 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & mild with an afternoon shower. High 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & mild. High 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with some showers late. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

Manchester and Nashua both hit 60 yesterday breaking the record of 58 set in 2009. Tomorrow for Leap Day a brief but dramatic return to chillier weather.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM THURSDAY.

WHAT: West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE: Central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From 8 PM Wednesday to 3 PM Thursday.

IMPACTS: Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday the first day of March mostly sunny with a high of 49 degrees. For the first week of March temperatures above the normal high of 40 degrees.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

