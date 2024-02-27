Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and windy with showers, high of 57

First Name

Wednesday’s Weather Today is windy and mild with periods of showers and a high in the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph making it feel like the upper 40s.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 28-March 3

Today: Cloudy, windy, & mild with showery (.25″) periods. High 57 (feel like 47) Winds: S 15-25+ mph Tonight: Rain (.25″) early, breezy, and colder. Low 25 (feel like 7) Winds: SW 15-25+ mph Thursday (Leap Day): Windy & much colder with some sun & clouds. High 32 (feel like 18) Winds: WNW 20-30+ Thursday night: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 19 (feel like 8) Winds: W10-20 mph Friday (March 1): Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 49 (feel like 42) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 34 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy & mild with an afternoon shower. High 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun & mild. High 57 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with some showers late. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

Manchester and Nashua both hit 60 yesterday breaking the record of 58 set in 2009. Tomorrow for Leap Day a brief but dramatic return to chillier weather.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM THURSDAY.

WHAT: West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE: Central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From 8 PM Wednesday to 3 PM Thursday.

IMPACTS: Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday the first day of March mostly sunny with a high of 49 degrees. For the first week of March temperatures above the normal high of 40 degrees.

