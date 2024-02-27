Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and windy with showers, high of 57

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Today is windy and mild with periods of showers and a high in the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph making it feel like the upper 40s.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 28-March 3
Weather Alerts
Manchester and Nashua both hit 60 yesterday breaking the record of 58 set in 2009. Tomorrow for Leap Day a brief but dramatic return to chillier weather.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM THURSDAY.
WHAT: West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
WHERE: Central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: From 8 PM Wednesday to 3 PM Thursday.
IMPACTS: Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
