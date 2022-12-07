Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and milder, high of 52

Today: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.50″). High 52 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Evening showers with some clearing late. Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 48 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear & colder. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 44 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 26) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 39 (feel like 32) Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy with a few snow showers or flurries (dusting to 1″). Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

This weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook may be some snow next Thursday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report