Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and milder, high of 52

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Milder weather continues today along with periods of rain moderate at times through this evening. Return to sunshine tomorrow with mild conditions.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 7-Dec. 11, 2022

Today: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.50″). High 52 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Evening showers with some clearing late. Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 48 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & colder. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 44 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 26) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 39 (feel like 32) Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with a few snow showers or flurries (dusting to 1″). Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook may be some snow next Thursday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

