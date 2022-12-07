Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and milder, high of 52

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Daily Forecast for Dec. 7-Dec. 11, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook may be some snow next Thursday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Rain. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report