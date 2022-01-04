Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and milder, freezing rain changes to drizzle + tracking Friday’s snow storm

Wednesday’s Weather

A warm front will move through New Hampshire today with any freezing drizzle changing to showers. Dry weather is expected tomorrow followed by a potential coastal storm Friday.

Weather Alert

A brief period of freezing drizzle is possible this morning before temperatures warm and support a changeover to rain showers. Untreated surfaces may be slick during the morning commute.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 5 – Jan. 9

Today: Mostly cloudy & milder with rain showers. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun. High 38 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (Trace-1″) after midnight. Low 27 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Friday: Cloudy and colder with snow (2-5″). High 32 Winds: N 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Clearing and cold. Low 14 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Cloudy and not as cold. High 39 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Early rain showers with some clearing late. Low 33 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

A Tale of Two Storm Scenarios

Two storm scenarios late Thursday night into Friday

I’m leaning towards the one headed up the coast and farther offshore. That means the New Hampshire Seacoast could see higher snow amounts.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The potential for a shot of arctic air later next Monday into Tuesday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 35 to 45 mph… except southwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

