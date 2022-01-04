Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and milder, freezing rain changes to drizzle + tracking Friday’s snow storm

The potential for a shot of arctic air later next Monday into Tuesday.

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 35 to 45 mph… except southwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

