Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and mild with 3-6″ of snow moving in overnight, high of 41

Wednesday’s Weather

Today sunshine to clouds. Waves of low pressure will track west to east across southern New England tonight into Friday morning bringing the potential for a prolonged period of snow with snow mixing with or changing to sleet at times.

The heaviest snow will fall tonight into tomorrow morning with 3-6″ making for a slow morning commute. Tomorrow drier air begins to overspread New Hampshire with light snow and some freezing drizzle likely to make things slick during the day.

Today: Increasing clouds and mild. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some snow possibly mixed with sleet (3-6″) by morning. Low 27 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Colder with a light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle (1-2″) High 29 (feel like 24) Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Light winter mix (less than 1″). Low 22 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Windy & cold with a mix of sun & clouds with a few morning flurries. High 29 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Friday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and frigid. Low 2 (feel like -9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds and very cold. High 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy and cold. Low 11 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow (1-2″). High 30 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Clearing and cold. Low 15 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

March begins in 8 days, and it looks like it will come in like a Lion with some snow.

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming west around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

 

