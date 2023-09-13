Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with afternoon T-storms, high of 74

Today: Cloudy and humid with afternoon thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail. High 74 Winds: S 5-10 mph \

Tonight: Evening thunderstorms with some clearing late. Low 62 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Cool & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Clouding up with some rain late. Low 59 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Some wind and rain (1-2″) from Hurricane Lee; the greatest impacts along the coast. High 67 Winds: NNW 15-25 with some gusts to 40 mph

Saturday night: Early rain (.25″) with some clearing late. Low 58 Winds: NW 10-20 with gusts to 40 mph

Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds, breezy and warmer. High 77 Winds: NW 10-15+

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph