Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and gusty winds with late rain, high of 49

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s..except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.