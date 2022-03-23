Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and gusty winds with late rain, high of 49

Tuesday, March 22, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Wednesday’s Weather

Dry and quiet weather continues today with gusty winds coming to an end. Soaking rains are expected to be late tonight through Thursday. A brief wintry mix is possible late tonight, but any frozen precipitation will quickly transition to rain.

5-Day Outlook March 23- March 27

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with rain late. Low 36 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with cold rain (.40″). High 42 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with early showers. Low 37 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partial clearing. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10mph
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some showers. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Colder with snow (1-3″) Low 25 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Spring snow is possible Sunday night into Monday! The rest of March’s temperatures will be below normal.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s..except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

 

