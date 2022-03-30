Wednesdays weather: Cloudy and cold with a high of 49, late showers

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 50 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 38 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 20 below in the morning.