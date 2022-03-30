Wednesdays weather: Cloudy and cold with a high of 49, late showers

Tuesday, March 29, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Tuesday, March 29, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure builds in this morning cresting over New Hampshire with sunshine. A warm front will then push north bringing an increase in clouds this afternoon with a passing shower tonight.

5-Day Outlook March 30-April 3

Today: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 49 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with a passing shower. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and milder. High 59 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mild with showers and spot thundershower. Low 51 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Friday (April 1): Early showers followed by some sun and breezy. High Near 60 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cooler and windy with Intervals of clouds and sun. High 52 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-120 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: More clouds than sun. High 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the weekend and into early next week, drier air will keep any mention of rain out of the forecast. Highs for Saturday are in the low 50s and then back into the mid-50s on Sunday and Monday.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: You, too, can be a weather watcher.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 50 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 38 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 20 below in the morning.

Check out slope conditions below

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts