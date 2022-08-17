Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with rain, high of 70

Wednesday’s Weather

Low pressure developing off the East Coast will track northward today with the latest guidance bringing the low in or near the Gulf of Maine tonight. Today will have showers giving way to rain. Tomorrow will start with a few showers giving way to some sun.

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.

Weather Alert

Southern New Hampshire is in a moderate to severe drought. The rain moving in today will not be a drought buster, but a start.

 

5-Day Outlook Aug. 17-Aug. 21

Today: Cloudy and breezy with rain (.25″-.35″). High: 70 Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with rain (.50″-1″). Low 60 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Thursday: Early showers followed by some sun. High 77 Winds: NW 10-20+mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: NW5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 90 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Heat and humidity make a comeback this weekend!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming north and increasing to around 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to the north at around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

U.V. Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Wind: North winds around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Surf height: 4 to 5 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 10:21 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 04:22 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 75 degrees.

