Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with rain, high of 70

Today: Cloudy and breezy with rain (.25″-.35″). High: 70 Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with rain (.50″-1″). Low 60 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Thursday: Early showers followed by some sun. High 77 Winds: NW 10-20+mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: NW5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 90 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Heat and humidity make a comeback this weekend!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming north and increasing to around 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to the north at around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

U.V. Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Wind: North winds around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Surf height: 4 to 5 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 10:21 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 04:22 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee