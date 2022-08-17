Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with rain, high of 70

Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Alert
Southern New Hampshire is in a moderate to severe drought. The rain moving in today will not be a drought buster, but a start.
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming north and increasing to around 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to the north at around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
U.V. Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 70.
Wind: North winds around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Surf height: 4 to 5 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 10:21 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 04:22 PM.
