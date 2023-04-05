Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy ad cooler with drizzle, high of 40

Weather Watch Video

Wednesday’s Weather

Today we will be on the colder side of the front to our south giving us the feel of February with a high near 40 degrees. A chilly wind off the ocean will make it feel like 33 degrees with off-and-on sprinkles or drizzle.

5-Day Outlook, April 5-April 9 Today: Cloudy & cooler with periods of sprinkles or drizzle. High 40 (feel like 33) Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph Tonight: Periods of showers. Low 35 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 67 Winds: SW 5-15+ mph Thursday night: Some clearing late. Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Good Friday: Mix of sun & clouds; windy & cooler. High 54 Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Friday night: Clearing, colder, & breezy. Low 30 (feel like 24) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 51 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear. Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Easter: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 61 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 35 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The temperature all next week will warm into the 60s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 30…except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to south around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 35 mph becoming south and increasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain, snow, and sleet in the morning, then freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to south around 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.