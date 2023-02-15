Wednesday’s weather: Clouds clear making way for sun, high of 56

Temperatures will remain above average today through the end of the week before peaking tomorrow with record warmth.

Thursday will be warmer it will feel more like spring than winter. The record high of 63 will break the record of 60 set in 2006.

 

Today: Mild with clouds giving way to some sun along with the wind. High 56 (feel like 46) Winds: S 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Some clearing and mild. Low 45 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some morning sun along with afternoon clouds with record warmth. High 63 (record 60 2006) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy and very mild with some showers. Low 48 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & mild with some rain. High 57 early with falling temperatures. Winds: WNW 15-20+mph
Friday night: Clearing, breezy, and much colder. Low 18 (feel like 5) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 40 (feel like 35) Winds: 5-15+ mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and milder. High 49 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Low 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Record warmth tomorrow! Turning colder Saturday with above-normal temperatures Sunday into next week.

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 55 mph increasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

 

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

