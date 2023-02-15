Wednesday’s weather: Clouds clear making way for sun, high of 56

Weather Watch Video
Wednesday’s Weather
Temperatures will remain above average today through the end of the week before peaking tomorrow with record warmth.
Record-breaking temps
Thursday will be warmer it will feel more like spring than winter. The record high of 63 will break the record of 60 set in 2006.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 15-19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Record warmth tomorrow! Turning colder Saturday with above-normal temperatures Sunday into next week.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 55 mph increasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.