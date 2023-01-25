Wednesday’s weather: Clouding up with snow moving in later, 3-6″ changing over to rain overnight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISOR IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TODAY TO 7 AM THURSDAY.

WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

WHERE…Portions of southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From 3 PM TODAY to 7 AM THURSDAY.

IMPACTS…Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 25, 2022-Jan. 29, 2023

Today: Clouding up with snow by evening. High 30 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Snow (3-6″) changing to rain (.75″) overnight & windy. Low rising through the 30s feel like 22) Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph

Thursday: Early shower with some afternoon sun & windy. High 42 (feel like 35) W 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 20 (feel like 14) Winds: W 15-20+ mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & colder. High 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 40 (feel like 35) Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Rain & snow showers early then cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching