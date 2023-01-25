Wednesday’s weather: Clouding up with snow moving in later, 3-6″ changing over to rain overnight

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Wednesday’s Weather

Our third winter storm in six days moves in this afternoon producing 3-6″ of snow before it turns to a wintery mix to rain by tomorrow morning. Our last storm in Manchester brought 14.5″ of snow, this time the big amounts will be in ski country 8-12″+.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISOR IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TODAY TO 7 AM THURSDAY.

WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

WHERE…Portions of southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From 3 PM TODAY to 7 AM THURSDAY.

IMPACTS…Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 25, 2022-Jan. 29, 2023

Today: Clouding up with snow by evening. High 30 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Snow (3-6″) changing to rain (.75″) overnight & windy. Low rising through the 30s feel like 22) Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph

Thursday: Early shower with some afternoon sun & windy. High 42 (feel like 35) W 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 20 (feel like 14) Winds: W 15-20+ mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & colder. High 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 40 (feel like 35) Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Rain & snow showers early then cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start February.

 

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon (8-12″+) Highs are around 15. West winds around 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon (8-12″+) Highs are around 15. West winds around 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts