Wednesday’s weather: Clouding up with snow moving in later, 3-6″ changing over to rain overnight

Wednesday’s Weather
Our third winter storm in six days moves in this afternoon producing 3-6″ of snow before it turns to a wintery mix to rain by tomorrow morning. Our last storm in Manchester brought 14.5″ of snow, this time the big amounts will be in ski country 8-12″+.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISOR IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TODAY TO 7 AM THURSDAY.
WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
WHERE…Portions of southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…From 3 PM TODAY to 7 AM THURSDAY.
IMPACTS…Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening and Thursday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
Daily Forecast for Jan. 25, 2022-Jan. 29, 2023
Today: Clouding up with snow by evening. High 30 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Snow (3-6″) changing to rain (.75″) overnight & windy. Low rising through the 30s feel like 22) Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Thursday: Early shower with some afternoon sun & windy. High 42 (feel like 35) W 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 20 (feel like 14) Winds: W 15-20+ mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & colder. High 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 40 (feel like 35) Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Rain & snow showers early then cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start February.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon (8-12″+) Highs are around 15. West winds around 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon (8-12″+) Highs are around 15. West winds around 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.