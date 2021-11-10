Wednesday’s weather: Chance of showers this morning with some sun by midday, high of 50

Wednesday’s Weather
A weak front will bring a chance of showers this morning with some sun by midday. Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler compared to yesterday, but still above normal.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 10 – Nov. 14
Today: A spot morning shower with clouds giving way to sun. High 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & colder. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Veterans Day: Mix of sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 41 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and mild with rainy periods (.50″). High 62 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Early shower with clearing late. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds High 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week look for a return to cooler temperatures.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph…except northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the afternoon.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!