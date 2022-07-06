Wednesday’s weather: Breezy sunshine, less humid, high of 83

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

The low that brought our wet weather will move out to sea bringing breezy sunshine and much drier air today. The dry and seasonable weather will continue through tomorrow before another frontal system arrives with showers to end the week.

5-Day Outlook July 6-July 10

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and turning less humid. High 83 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy & more humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 80 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 81 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

By the end of the month the dog days of summer return!!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sun and some clouds.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 11:19 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 05:21 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 71 degrees

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts