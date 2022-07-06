Wednesday’s weather: Breezy sunshine, less humid, high of 83

Wednesday’s Weather
The low that brought our wet weather will move out to sea bringing breezy sunshine and much drier air today. The dry and seasonable weather will continue through tomorrow before another frontal system arrives with showers to end the week.
5-Day Outlook July 6-July 10
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and turning less humid. High 83 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & more humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 80 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 81 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sun and some clouds.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 3 feet.
Water temperature: 63 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 11:19 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 05:21 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee