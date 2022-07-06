Wednesday’s weather: Breezy sunshine, less humid, high of 83

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sun and some clouds.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 11:19 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 05:21 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee