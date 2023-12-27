Wednesday’s weather: Areas of dense fog followed by afternoon showers, high near 50

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.