Wednesday’s weather: Areas of dense fog followed by afternoon showers, high near 50

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today areas of fog are dense in spots with some afternoon showers with a high near 50. Periods of rain tonight into tomorrow but mild.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 27 – 30

Today: Areas of dense fog & mild with afternoon showers. High Near 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.50″). Low 42 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.25″). High 46 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Low 36 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 41 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early flurries with snow (1-2″) late. Low 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Early morning snow (.5″) followed by some afternoon sun. High 41Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Few clouds. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

New Year’s Eve forecast: Few clouds and mild. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

