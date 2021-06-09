Wednesday’s Weather: Another muggy day with thunderstorms, then – a cooling off

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Hot and muggy today, with isolated thunderstorms. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. A cool front passes through tonight, returning a cooler air mass and much more comfortable air on Thursday.
Weather Stats
Record Warm Low on Tuesday morning for Concord & Manchester!
Manchester Low: 77
Concord Low: 69
Old record warm low: 67 set in 1871.
Weather Outlook June 9 – June 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Some sun & humid with a slight chance of a thunderstorm
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low chance
- Temperature: Mid 70s
- Winds: Becoming SE in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
- Water Temperature: 56 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 11:53 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 05:57 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!