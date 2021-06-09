Wednesday’s Weather: Another muggy day with thunderstorms, then – a cooling off

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Hot and muggy today, with isolated thunderstorms. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. A cool front passes through tonight, returning a cooler air mass and much more comfortable air on Thursday.

Weather Stats

Record Warm Low on Tuesday morning for Concord & Manchester!

Manchester Low: 77

Concord Low: 69

Old record warm low: 67 set in 1871.

Weather Outlook June 9 – June 13

Today: Hazy, hot, & humid; isolated thunderstorms High 90 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Early thunderstorm than partly cloudy & cooler Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Some sun & not as warm; less humid High 81 Winds: E 5-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy High 70 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun High 73 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: S 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Dry and seasonable for the weekend, before moderating and turning more unsettled early next week. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Some sun & humid with a slight chance of a thunderstorm

: Some sun & humid with a slight chance of a thunderstorm UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Low chance

: Low chance Temperature : Mid 70s

: Mid 70s Winds : Becoming SE in the afternoon.

: Becoming SE in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature : 56 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 56 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 11:53 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 05:57 PM.