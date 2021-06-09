Wednesday’s Weather: Another muggy day with thunderstorms, then – a cooling off

Wednesday’s Weather

Hot and muggy today, with isolated thunderstorms. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. A cool front passes through tonight, returning a cooler air mass and much more comfortable air on Thursday.

Weather Stats

Record Warm Low on Tuesday morning for Concord & Manchester!

Manchester Low: 77

Concord Low: 69

Old record warm low: 67 set in 1871.

Weather Outlook June 9 – June 13

Today: Hazy, hot, & humid; isolated thunderstorms High 90 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Early thunderstorm than partly cloudy & cooler Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & not as warm; less humid High 81 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy High 70 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun High 73 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 81 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry and seasonable for the weekend, before moderating and turning more unsettled early next week.
Hampton Beach on May 8, 2020. Screen shot from live web cam on Hampton Beach Village District website

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Some sun & humid with a slight chance of a thunderstorm
  • UV Index: Moderate.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Low chance
  • Temperature: Mid 70s
  • Winds: Becoming SE in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
  • Water Temperature: 56 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 11:53 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 05:57 PM.

