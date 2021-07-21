Wednesday’s weather: Another hot and humid day with a dry spell ahead

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be warm and humid ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs around 80 along with some partial morning & early afternoon sunshine before thunderstorms develop and move across New Hampshire. Dry and less humid weather overspreads the area tomorrow through Saturday, featuring mild days and comfortable nights.

5-Day Outlook July 21 – July 25

Today: Some sun & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 80 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Early thunderstorm then turning less humid Low 61 Winds: Light NW
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice High 78 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 61 Wind: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & more humid with some showers High: 75 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers Low:: 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

More unsettled Sunday and Monday with a risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer and more humid conditions return early next week

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: High. Implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 09:23 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 03:36 PM.

