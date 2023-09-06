Wednesday’s weather: Another hazy, hot and humid day with high of 93

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Heat and humidity build through the week with heat indices climbing into the mid-90s to upper-90s for much of this upcoming work week. Record-tying high today of 93 but feeling like 98 degrees. Record today 93 set in 2018.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 6–10

Today: Hazy sun, hot, and humid High 93 (feel like 98) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 (record-tying low min; 70 1999) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, hot, and humid. Near Record High of 95 (feel like 100) (record 96 set in 2007) Winds: NE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Near Record High of 93 (feel like 98) (record 94 2007) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Very warm & humid with some spot thunderstorms. Low 71 (record low min; 70 2016) Winds: S 5-10 mph Saturday: Some hazy sun & humid with some thunderstorms. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High Around 80 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY
WHAT…Heat index values in the mid-90s.
WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…Until 6 PM tonight.
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s tonight. This will result in very little recovery from hot daytime conditions.

The Heat Goes On

The hottest stretch of the summer for the first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Today 93 degrees (feels like 98), Thursday 95 degrees (feels like 100), and Friday 93 (feels like 98) degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Humidity breaks next Tuesday with cooler-than-normal temperatures around 70 some twenty-five degrees cooler than this week.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Humid with sun and some clouds.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Low 80s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 4 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 11:12 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 05:14 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 70 degrees.

