Wednesday’s weather: Another hazy, hot and humid day with high of 93

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Heat and humidity build through the week with heat indices climbing into the mid-90s to upper-90s for much of this upcoming work week. Record-tying high today of 93 but feeling like 98 degrees. Record today 93 set in 2018.
5-Day Outlook, Sept. 6–10
Today: Hazy sun, hot, and humid High 93 (feel like 98) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, hot, and humid. Near Record High of 95 (feel like 100) (record 96 set in 2007) Winds: NE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Near Record High of 93 (feel like 98) (record 94 2007) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Very warm & humid with some spot thunderstorms. Low 71 (record low min; 70 2016) Winds: S 5-10 mph Saturday: Some hazy sun & humid with some thunderstorms. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High Around 80 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY
WHAT…Heat index values in the mid-90s.
WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…Until 6 PM tonight.
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s tonight. This will result in very little recovery from hot daytime conditions.
The Heat Goes On
The hottest stretch of the summer for the first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Today 93 degrees (feels like 98), Thursday 95 degrees (feels like 100), and Friday 93 (feels like 98) degrees.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Humidity breaks next Tuesday with cooler-than-normal temperatures around 70 some twenty-five degrees cooler than this week.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Humid with sun and some clouds.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Low 80s.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 4 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 70 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.