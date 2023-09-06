Wednesday’s weather: Another hazy, hot and humid day with high of 93

Today: Hazy sun, hot, and humid High 93 (feel like 98) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 (record-tying low min; 70 1999) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun, hot, and humid. Near Record High of 95 (feel like 100) (record 96 set in 2007) Winds: NE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Near Record High of 93 (feel like 98) (record 94 2007) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Very warm & humid with some spot thunderstorms. Low 71 (record low min; 70 2016) Winds: S 5-10 mph Saturday: Some hazy sun & humid with some thunderstorms. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High Around 80 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph