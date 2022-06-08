Wednesday’s weather: A.M. showers and T-storms should make way for sun

Wednesday’s Weather
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will exit this morning, then expect sunshine to develop.
5-Day Outlook June 8-June 12
Today: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then sunshine in the afternoon. High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Periods of showers with a thunderstorm by morning. Low 59 Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Rain (.80″) with some thunderstorms. High 70 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Clearing. Low 57 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some morning sun with showers by evening. High 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun with a passing shower. High 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Moderate.
Weather: Considerable cloudiness in the morning with occasional rain, then times of clouds and sun in the afternoon.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf height: Around 4 feet.
Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 06:12 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 12:47 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee