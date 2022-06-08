Wednesday’s weather: A.M. showers and T-storms should make way for sun

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday’s Weather

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will exit this morning, then expect sunshine to develop.

5-Day Outlook June 8-June 12

Today: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then sunshine in the afternoon. High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Periods of showers with a thunderstorm by morning. Low 59 Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Rain (.80″) with some thunderstorms. High 70 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Clearing. Low 57 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some morning sun with showers by evening. High 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sun with a passing shower. High 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Last June we had our first heat wave before the start of summer. No heat in sight through the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Considerable cloudiness in the morning with occasional rain, then times of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 4 feet.

Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 06:12 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 12:47 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Waves around 2 feet. Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 64 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

