Wednesday’s weather: A decent warm-up today with a high around 70

Wednesday’s Weather
Yesterday’s gusty northwesterly winds will diminish today as high pressure builds in. We’ll have a decent warm-up today with plenty of sun with a high of 70 that should last until Friday.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 20 – Oct. 24
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer High 70 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly sunny & nice High 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 54 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 70 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 46 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partial sun & cool with a chilly wind High 54 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cold (coldest so far) Low 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
So far no official temperature down around freezing this fall. Might have to wait until next Tuesday for that first frost on the pumpkin.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s…except around 40 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!