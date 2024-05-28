Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with late T-storm possible, high of 77

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Peaks emerge from and disappear into the clouds. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s, except in areas above 5000 feet where they will be in the upper 40s. Expect northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: The weather will be sunny until 1 PM, followed by mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance of showers and a slight possibility of thunderstorms.

UV Index: High

Thunderstorm: Low implies a minimal likelihood of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northwest winds will be around 5 mph, shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 56 degrees. The US Coast Guard advises that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person immersed in water may experience loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Tides at Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:46 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 04:49 PM.

Jump in a Lake