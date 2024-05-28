Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with late T-storm possible, high of 77

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

It will be cooler with intervals of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 70s.

weather graphic 2 27

 

5-Day Outlook, May 29-June 2

Today: Not as warm with periods of clouds and sunshine, and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & mild with a couple of showers. Low 54 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: The morning will be cloudy with a few showers, followed by intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 72 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds Light & Variable
Friday: Breezy with sun and some clouds. High 74 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday (June 1st): Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Clearing & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of June will bring sunshine, with comfortable high temperatures in the lower 80s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Peaks emerge from and disappear into the clouds. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s, except in areas above 5000 feet where they will be in the upper 40s. Expect northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: The weather will be sunny until 1 PM, followed by mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance of showers and a slight possibility of thunderstorms.
UV Index: High
Thunderstorm: Low implies a minimal likelihood of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Winds: Northwest winds will be around 5 mph, shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 56 degrees. The US Coast Guard advises that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person immersed in water may experience loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Tides at Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:46 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 04:49 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds will be approximately 10 mph with wave heights around 2 feet. The day will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of showers in the morning, followed by a chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs around 70 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. The threat of lightning is low, indicating a minimal chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is currently 63 degrees Fahrenheit.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

