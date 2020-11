In-person trivia is back at The Hop Knot! Wednesday nights have never been better! Join us for a two-hour-long game of free, fun, trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

We will be using our new digital scoring system. Each team will designate a Team Captain to submit answers on your team’s behalf. No need to write anything down by hand, no need to stand up, and no need to turn in a paper answer slip!

Remember – venue capacity may be limited, so please call ahead to RSVP!

More info here. The Hop Knot is located at 1000 Elm St., Manchester.