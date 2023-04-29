Webster man charged in connection with 2 pipe-bomb explosions in Weare

Saturday, April 29, 2023 NH Department of Justice Civics, Police & Fire 0
Federal agents at the scene of an exposion in Weare on April 27, 2023. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH – A man has been charged in connection with two pipe bomb explosions in Weare.

Dale Stewart/WPD

Dale Stewart, 54, was charged with possessing an unregistered firearm, a destructive  device, and possessing a destructive device unidentified by a serial number. Stewart will make an  initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Stewart is currently in custody  on state charges related to the destructive device explosions. 

According to the charging documents from the NH Department of Justice, Stewart allegedly constructed and detonated two  destructive devices in Weare on April 26, 2023 and April 27, 2023.

In response  to the explosions, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Stewart’s vehicle and retrieved  an additional destructive device, constructed of white PVC pipe, with glued end caps, wrapped in  black electrical tape, with a green hobby fuse protruding from one of the end caps. The  destructive device found in the vehicle contained more than 4 ounces of an explosive material,  consistent with the manufacturing of the two recovered suspected pipe bombs from the two  separate detonation scenes in Weare.

Weare explosions within a two-mile radius. ATF/Boston office

The charges of possessing an unregistered destructive device and possessing a destructive  device unidentified by serial number provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, and a fine  of up to $ 10,000.  

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Weare Police  Department; and the Federal Protective Service led the investigation. Valuable assistance was  provided by Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New Hampshire State Police. Assistant  U.S. Attorney Cesar Vega is prosecuting the case. 

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is  presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

 

