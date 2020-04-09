Website says NH second in nation among COVID-19-related unemployment claims

WASHINGTON – According to the economic website WalletHub, New Hampshire ranked second nationally in regard to the biggest unemployment claim spikes due to COVID-19.

In the website’s report, New Hampshire saw a 5,148.41 percent claim spike in so far in April compared to the first week of January and a 7,186.52 percent spike in year-to-date claims compared to this time last year. The two spikes only trail Louisiana and Georgia respectively in each category among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In the first category, every state experienced at least a 1,000 percent jump, with Oregon finishing at the bottom of the list (1,167.82%). In the second category, only eight states avoided a similar 1,000 percent jump, with Connecticut coming in with the lowest figure. (325.60%)

A full version of the study can be found here.