Website says New Hampshire among least stressed-out states

WASHINGTON – On Monday, the finance website WalletHub released a study saying that New Hampshire is one of the fifth least “stressed-out” state in the country.

To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

In the study, New Hampshire finished in the top ten of least stressed states when it came to work, money, family, health and safety. According to the study, New Hampshire had the lowest percentage of its population living in poverty, the lowest percentage of adults in fair or poor health, and the second lowest crime rate.

A full copy of the study can be seen here.