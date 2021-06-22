Website says Manchester is 14th best run city in America

WASHINGTON – WalletHub, a nationally-focused financial website, named Manchester as the 14th best run city in the U.S. in a recent study.

The study looked at the 150 largest cities in the U.S. and constructed a “Quality of City Services” score comprising 38 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories, which was measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.

Manchester finished 29th in the “Quality of City Services” category and 20th in the total per-capita budget category. Breaking down further into the “Quality of City Services” score, Manchester finished 23rd in the health sub-category and 12th in the infrastructure and pollution category while struggled with education (103rd) and financial stability (90th).

Nashua finished fourth overall, the top city in the study was Nampa, ID and the last place city was Washington, DC.

The full study can be seen here.