WASHINGTON – On Monday, WalletHub released a study on 2023’s Safest Cities in America, with Nashua coming in first place.

The study looked at 41 metrics among 182 cities, with St. Louis finishing in last place.

Manchester was the only other New Hampshire city in the study, finishing 24th.

More information on the study can be found here.