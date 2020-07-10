Website praises NH ROI for taxpayers

WASHINGTON – This year, Tax Day has been moved to July 15 and according to the website WalletHub, New Hampshire has the best taxpayer return on investment in the United States.

In the website’s study released earlier this week, New Hampshire finished second in their “total taxes paid per capita” category, behind only Florida. They also finished 14th in “overall government services,” 16 spots ahead of Florida.

New Hampshire also finished in the study’s top 20 in health (7th), safety (4th), and economy (4th).

Additional results from the study can be found here on the WalletHub website.