Website praises NH ROI for taxpayers

WASHINGTON – This year, Tax Day has been moved to July 15 and according to the website WalletHub, New Hampshire has the best taxpayer return on investment in the United States.
In the website’s study released earlier this week, New Hampshire finished second in their “total taxes paid per capita” category, behind only Florida. They also finished 14th in “overall government services,” 16 spots ahead of Florida.
New Hampshire also finished in the study’s top 20 in health (7th), safety (4th), and economy (4th).
Additional results from the study can be found here on the WalletHub website.
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.
