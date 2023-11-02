Website calls NH “most relaxed state in America”

St. Helier, Channel Islands of Jersey – The website Gambling.com has released a study naming New Hampshire as the most relaxed state in America.

The study looked at crime rates, air quality, tree cover, disposable income and google searches for “meditation” and “mindfulness.”

All of the New England states except for Connecticut were in the top 10, with New Hampshire being followed by Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts in the top five, followed by New York and Virginia in a tie for fifth place.

South Dakota was the least relaxed state in the study, followed by Oklahoma, Nevada, Arizona and Montana.

More information on the study can be found here.

