Webinar series explores solutions to New Hampshire’s housing shortage

CONCORD, NH – A five-part webinar series launching Feb. 15 and running consecutive Thursdays through March 14 will examine the background and solutions to New Hampshire’s housing crisis.

The series, Local Solutions to the State’s Housing Crisis, is developed through the partnership of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) and the New Hampshire Municipal Association.

The Feb. 15 program Our Housing Shortage runs from noon to 1 pm and will feature an overview of BEA’s Current Estimates and Trends in New Hampshire’s Housing Supply, a report of residential building permit activity in 2022 and a look at housing development trends.

For more information on the webinar series and to register, click here.

