Weather: Weekend snow a preview of something bigger heading our way Tuesday

Thursday’s Weather

Cold and dry weather is expected through the end of the week as a weak system passes well to our south.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 11 – Feb. 15

Today: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clouding up Low 9 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mix sun & clouds and cold High 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 7 (feel like -2) Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold High 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with snow showers late (1″-2″) Low 14 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Periods of snow morning (1″-2″), then mostly cloudy High 29 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 12 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 9 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching The potential for a big snowstorm next Tuesday.

Snow Totals from Tuesday

Snow Totals from Tuesday storm: Belknap County: Meredith 2.5″ Tilton 2.2″ Belmont 1.7″ Sanbornton 2.3″ Carroll County: East Sandwich 2.5″ Cheshire County: West Swanzey 2.6″ Rindge 2.5″ West Chesterfield 1.9″ Roxbury 1.2″ Keene 1.3″ Coos County: Carroll 2″ Gorham 2″ Randolph 1.7″ Jefferson 1.6″ Lancaster 1.2″ Berlin 1″ Pittsburg 1″ Pinkham Notch .7″ Grafton County: Ashland 3.5″ Bristol 2.5″ Hanover 2.5″ Plymouth 2.4″ Hillsborough County: Brookline 3.1″ Greenville 3″ Hudson 2.1″ Amherst 1.5″ Milford 1.3″ Manchester 1.5″ Mont Vernon 1″ Merrimack County: Newbury 3.7″ Northfield 3.4″ South Sutton 2.5″ Franklin 2″ Chichester 2″ Bow 1.4″ Concord 1.8″ Rockingham County: Statham 2″ Northwood 1.5″ Strafford County: Barrington 2.3″ Strafford 2″ Sullivan County: West Unity 2′

