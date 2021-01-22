Weather: You can thank a cold front with low pressure for continued flurries

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 22 – Jan. 26
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Jan. 22
A cold front associated with a weak area of low pressure will sweep through today, allowing snow showers to continue through the day into early this evening.
Five-Day Outlook
Today: Mix sun & clouds with passing snow showers High 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Early snow showers, otherwise a clearing sky Low 22 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 27 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear & cold Low 14 (feel like 1) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a cold wind High 27 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Clear & cold Low 16 (feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. High 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Snow showers late Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Few snow showers and flurries High 32 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some light snow or flurries possible Monday night into Tuesday. Another snow event could occur on Thursday.
Fun Fact/Trivia
What is the lowest Temperature Recorded on Earth?
-89.2°C (-128.5°F) at Vostok, Antarctica on July 21, 1983.
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .