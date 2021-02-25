Weather: Windy nip in the air but still unseasonably warm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Today will be cooler, but still above normal for this time of year. The gusty wind will make it feel like 30. Colder air moves in tonight with temperatures in the teens. Will end the work week with lots of sun with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 25 – March 1

Today: Mostly sunny & windy High 40 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Tonight: Mainly clear & colder Low 19 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Friday: Sunny & cold High 37 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low: 20 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: AM snow & rain/ PM rain High 44 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partial clearing Low: 34 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a spring-like feel High: Near 50 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low: 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday: Mix sun & clouds High: 48 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy, windy and colder Low 19 (feel like 9) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching No real cold or snow in the forecast. It could be near 50 on Sunday Monday Snow Totals What is the name of the February Full Moon? The Full Snow Moon happens this Saturday, February 27, at 3:17 AM

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .