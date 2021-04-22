Weather: Windy, chilly, cloudy flashback to winter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

A gusty wind will make the mid-40s feel like the upper 30s, and with a cloudy sky it will look and feel like winter. The White Mountains will see flurries and snow showers with a few inches of snow possible.

Weather Outlook, April 22 – April 26

Today: Mostly Cloudy, cooler with a gusty wind. High 46 (feel like 37) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 36 Winds: W 15-25 mph Friday: Mostly sunny, windy and milder High 60 Winds: W 20-30+ mph Friday night: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: W 10-20 mph Saturday: Some sun & warmer High 71 Winds: W 10-15 mph Saturday night: Increasing clouds, rain late Low 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday: Rainy & cooler High 54 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with rain ending late Low 40 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NW 15-25 mph Monday night: Mainly clear Low 42 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Outdoor stuff for Saturday. Rainy Nor’easter for Sunday! Rare subtropical storm takes shape in Atlantic Ocean The start of the North Atlantic hurricane season is still more than a month away, but a new and unusual tropical system has developed in a part of the Atlantic Ocean where tropical systems rarely occur. Subtropical Storm Potira took shape on Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 40 mph outside of the traditional Atlantic Basin. Instead of spinning up in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea or the northern Atlantic Ocean, it developed south of the equator off the coast of Brazil.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .