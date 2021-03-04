Weather: Wind returns today bringing the chill with milder temps on the horizon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

While they won’t be as strong as Tuesday, winds will begin to pick up again today. Gusts of around 30-35 mph are expected to be common, making it feel like it’s in the mid-20s with lots of sun.

Weather Outlook, March 4 – March 8

Today: Mostly sunny, windy & colder High 36 (feel like 25) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & windy Low 18 (feel like 0) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph Friday: Cold sunshine & clouds, windy, and colder High 29 (feel like 15) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 17 (feel like 8) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday: Mostly Sunny & cold High 33 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear Low 16 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Sunday: Cold sunshine & not as windy High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Clear Low 18 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & milder High 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 27 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Give your back or snow blower a rest! No snow in sight. A big warm-up for next week. Fun Fact What lake system contains the largest supply of freshwater in the world? The Great Lakes system includes five large lakes, one small lake, four connecting channels, and the St. Lawrence Seaway. The large lakes are Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario. They hold about 90 percent of the freshwater in the United States and approximately 20 percent of the world’s freshwater supply. Forty million residents of the United States and Canada depend on this system for clean drinking water. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .