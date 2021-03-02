Weather: Wind advisory in effect, plus your 5-day forecast

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

March comes in like a lamb today and turns into a roaring lion tonight with strong winds. Early showers will give way to some sun this afternoon, with temperatures near 50. Tonight an arctic front will produce some snow squalls and strong winds that could gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow morning it will feel like it’s below zero as you head out to work or school.

Weather Outlook, March 2 – March 6

Today: Cold sunshine with a strong wind High 25 (feel like 0) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph Tuesday night: Mostly clear Low 21 Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High 45 Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy & colder High 36 (feel like 25) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy & windy Low 16 (feel like 0) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph Friday: Cold sunshine and colder High 31 (feel like 17) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Friday night: Mainly clear Low 17 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 35 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Saturday night: Clear Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable Wind Advisory WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TO 4 PM TUESDAY WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and south-central, southwest and western Maine. WHEN…Until 4 PM Tuesday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Weather Patterns We’re Watching Storm-free weather into the weekend. A Look at Climatological Winter (Dec, Jan, Feb) Climatological Winter (Dec, Jan, Feb) finished -1.44 degrees F below average for the US. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .