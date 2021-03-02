Weather: Wind advisory in effect, plus your 5-day forecast

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
March comes in like a lamb today and turns into a roaring lion tonight with strong winds. Early showers will give way to some sun this afternoon, with temperatures near 50. Tonight an arctic front will produce some snow squalls and strong winds that could gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow morning it will feel like it’s below zero as you head out to work or school.
Weather Outlook, March 2 – March 6
Wind Advisory
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A Look at Climatological Winter (Dec, Jan, Feb) Climatological Winter (Dec, Jan, Feb) finished -1.44 degrees F below average for the US.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .