Weather: Which way will the next storm blow?

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 3-Jan. 7



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 3

Today will start out sunny, before the clouds move in. Another storm system tracks from the mid-Atlantic states towards Nova Scotia that will bring snow Sunday night into early next week. However, confidence is low as the storm could just as easily remain just offshore for a near- miss.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Increasing clouds High 35 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some snow (1″-3″) Low 28 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Cloudy with snow during the morning (1″) High 35 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some Clouds & flurries High 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy with periods of light snow (1″-2″) Low 31 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy with some morning snow (Dusting-1″) High 35 (Feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Wednesday night: Clearing Low 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny & nice High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cold Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

There is a potential for periods of snow from Sunday night through Wednesday morning with highest chances along coastal NH as the low retrogrades westward. Impacts wise, amounts look to be light each day with mainly intermittent periods of snow

Trivia

January weather information for Manchester Temperatures:

Average High: 33.1

Record: 66

Average Low: 15.7

Record: -17

Average Rainfall: 3.17″ 9.8 average rainfall days

Average Snowfall: 15.5″ 5.2 average snowfall days

Average daylight hours: 9.4 hours

Average sunlight hours: 5 hours

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net