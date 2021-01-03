Weather: Which way will the next storm blow?

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 3-Jan. 7
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Jan. 3
Today will start out sunny, before the clouds move in. Another storm system tracks from the mid-Atlantic states towards Nova Scotia that will bring snow Sunday night into early next week. However, confidence is low as the storm could just as easily remain just offshore for a near- miss.
Five-Day Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds High 35 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some snow (1″-3″) Low 28 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy with snow during the morning (1″) High 35 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some Clouds & flurries High 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with periods of light snow (1″-2″) Low 31 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with some morning snow (Dusting-1″) High 35 (Feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Clearing Low 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny & nice High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
There is a potential for periods of snow from Sunday night through Wednesday morning with highest chances along coastal NH as the low retrogrades westward. Impacts wise, amounts look to be light each day with mainly intermittent periods of snow
Trivia
January weather information for Manchester Temperatures:
Average High: 33.1
Record: 66
Average Low: 15.7
Record: -17
Average Rainfall: 3.17″ 9.8 average rainfall days
Average Snowfall: 15.5″ 5.2 average snowfall days
Average daylight hours: 9.4 hours
Average sunlight hours: 5 hours