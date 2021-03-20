Weather: Welcome spring – several dry days with spring-like temps

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather (First Day of Spring!)

High pressure will be dominant across New England through the weekend, with moderating temperatures beginning today.

Weather Outlook, March 20 – March 24

Today (First Day of Spring): Mostly sunny & milder High: 57 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear Low: 30 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High: 62 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Mostly clear Low: 32 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Sunny & mild High: 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear Low: 34 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds, mild High: 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 38 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 58 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Few showers Low 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Several dry days for the first week of spring with above normal temperatures. Potential for a significant precipitation event the end next week. Fun Fact WELCOME SPRING! It happens every March 20 or 21, signaling the return of sunshine, warmer temperatures, blooming flowers, and birds, bees, and butterflies in the Northern Hemisphere. Or, for those Down Under, it heralds autumn’s arrival. Because our planet is tilted on an axis, as it orbits the sun the hemispheres essentially swap periods when they receive solar light and heat most directly. The spring equinox, which takes place this year on March 20 at 5:37 A.M. EDT, marks the point in time when the sun sits directly over the Earth’s equator as it heads northward. Both hemispheres share the sun’s rays equally at the equinox, and night and day are roughly the same length. In fact, the term equinox evolved from aequus, the Latin word meaning equal, and nox, the word for night. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .